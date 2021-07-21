‘Legally Blonde’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jessica Cauffiel

Shortly before starring as Margot, Cauffiel made a name for herself as a scream queen in the slasher films Urban Legends: Final Cut and Valentine. She continued into comedy with White Chicks in 2004 and had a recurring role in the sitcom The Drew Carey Show. Cauffiel took a break from acting in 2007 after appearing in My Name is Earl and came back as the lead of the Hallmark movie Ice Dreams in 2009. That same year, she produced and starred in the short film Bed Ridden, and all proceeds were donated to The Clare Foundation. Cauffiel is also known for her lovely voice and performed in Dharamshala, India. She also sang on albums Shanti by Snatam Kaur and Grateful Ganesh by Guruganesh Singh Khalsa.