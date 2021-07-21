‘Legally Blonde’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Linda Cardellini

Cardellini is well known for her leading roles in Freaks and Geeks and ER. After Legally Blonde, Cardellini starred as Velma in the Scooby Doo movies, as well as appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, Green Book, A Simple Favor, Daddy’s Home and The Curse of La Llorona. In 2019, she earned an Emmy nomination for work in Dead to Me. She was nominated for another Emmy Award for her guest appearance in Mad Men. The actress previously dated costar Jason Seigel from 2001 to 2007. She then met Steven Rodriguez in 2009 and the pair welcomed their daughter in 2012. Cardellini and Rodriguez have been engaged since 2013.