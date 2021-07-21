‘Legally Blonde’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Matthew Davis

After starring as Warner, Davis continued with comedy in What About Brian from 2006 to 2007. He dove into fantasy with CW’s The Vampire Diaries for an extensive period from 2009 to 2017, and returned for the spinoff series Legacies. Davis also had a recurring role in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, appearing in multiple episodes of the 14th season. He was married to Leelee Sobieski for one year in 2008. Davis married Kiley Casciano in 2018, and the two welcomed a daughter in 2020.