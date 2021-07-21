‘Legally Blonde’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Reese Witherspoon

The Emmy winner had already made her film debut before playing the iconic role of Elle Woods. She reprised her character in the sequel, Legally Blonde 2, and continued her place in the spotlight starring in films such as Sweet Home Alabama, Walk the Line and Water for Elephants. Her portrayal of June Carter Cash earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress. She was nominated a second time for her appearance in Wild. Witherspoon then geared her focus onto television where she produced and starred in multiple series including Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. Witherspoon was married to Ryan Phillippe from 1996 to 2006, and the pair share two children. She has been married to Jim Toth since 2010. The couple have one son.