‘Legally Blonde’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Selma Blair

After her success in Legally Blonde, the Cruel Intentions star continued to achieve international fame by starring in the fantasy film Hellboy as well as its sequel. She has since appeared in both film and tv, starring in Anger Management and American Crime Story. Blair’s narration of The Diary of Anne Frank audiobook earned her a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children in 2011. Blair was married to writer and producer Ahmet Zappa from 2004 to 2006. She dated fashion designer Jason Bleick from 2010 to 2012 and the pair share one child. In 2021, she starred in the documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, which detailed her battle with multiple sclerosis.