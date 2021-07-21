‘Legally Blonde’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Victor Garber

Long before Garber was cast in Legally Blonde, the Canadian native made a name for himself on the theatre stage, starring in productions of Godspell, Sweeney Todd and Assassins. He went on to star in historical dramas including Titanic, Milk and Argo. When it comes to television, Garber is well known for his role of Jack Bristow in Alias, and made appearances on Law and Order, Frasier, Modern Family, Glee, The Good Wife and Schitt’s Creek. In 2012, Garber publicly revealed he is gay and married his long-time partner, Rainter Andreesen.