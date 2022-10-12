DECEMBER PART 1

‘Serving Up the Holidays’

Stars: Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig

Premiere Date: Thursday, December 1, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Scarlett (Irvin) is an incredible chef and co-owner of an upscale restaurant. But every year, her too-sophisticated and unique holiday dishes never sell because they are not considered festive enough. To shake things up this year, her best friend and co-owner buys her a ticket to a holiday cooking getaway in a beautiful villa where Scarlett will re-learn festive cooking from the bottom up, maybe find love with a handsome rival chef from her past (Roerig) and regain the Christmas spirit her food — and her life — truly needs.”

‘Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas’

Stars: Valery Ortiz and Brandon Quinn

Premiere Date: Friday, December 2, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Prominent forecaster Bridget Torres (Ortiz) visits the magical, wintry town of Leavenworth, Washington, and is tasked with announcing a special ‘snow-cast’ at the annual Christmas Eve festival and has brought her boss Lisa (Nicole Bilderback) along. However, her plans are foiled when a talk show host, Drake Kincaid (Quinn), arrives to join her for the broadcast.”

‘A New Orleans Noel’

Stars: Keshia Knight Pulliam, Patti LaBelle, Brad James and Tim Reid

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 3, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Grace Hill (Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (James) could not be more different. Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. But when they’re both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown (LaBelle) — a New Orleans praline icon — the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas … and butting heads over more than just architecture. When Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to take part in their traditions and their celebrations. Soon, fiercely independent Grace begins to learn the importance of family and community, while modern Anthony learns to embrace tradition and the magic of Christmas.”

‘Merry Textmas’

Stars: Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa

Premiere Date: Sunday, December 4, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Gaby Diaz (Pedrique), an app developer from Austin, Texas, and the last unmarried sibling in her family, heads to her abuela’s house in Oaxaca, Mexico, for the holidays. When she accidentally adds Alex Alvarado (Massa), a graphic designer who’s lost touch with his own Mexican roots, to the family group chat, her family invites him to come along for the holidays.”

‘Scentsational Christmas’

Stars: Nanzeen Contractor and Mykee Selkin

Premiere Date: Thursday, December 8, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Ellie Reddy (Contractor), a beauty and perfumer, returns to her festive hometown to create a new holiday scent. There, she meets handsome, bookish writer, Logan Osborne (Selkin), who is staying with her father at the family’s historic property.”

‘A Recipe for Joy’

Stars: Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey

Premiere Date: Friday, December 9, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “When ambitious food correspondent, Carly Hayes (Agostino), gets a shot at her own TV show, nothing goes as planned. She’s sent to Angel Heights to help Grant Quinn (Casey), a perfectionist [and] attention-shy chef, reopen his family’s beloved diner and film it as a holiday special pilot for her television show. Thanks to Carly, Grant will not only re-open his restaurant, but most probably his heart too.”