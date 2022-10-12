DECEMBER PART 2

‘Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas’

Stars: Naturi Naughton, Lorea Turner, Luke James and Kirk Franklin

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 10, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter Journee (Naughton) and Nia (Turner) are forced to take refuge inside a church where a handful of also-trapped parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the wintry storm together with the other churchgoers, including handsome youth pastor Adam (James) and a heavenly music teacher (Franklin), who motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile their differences through music, faith, and love.”

‘Single and Ready to Jingle’

Stars: Natasha Wilson

Premiere Date: Sunday, December 11, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Emma Warner (Wilson) feels like she lives Christmas year-round. As the SVP of a successful toy company in Chicago, she spends 12 months a year focusing on Christmas, leaving no time for dating … or much of anything else. By the time the actual holiday rolls around, she has had enough. She asks her assistant and friend Lucy to find a tropical singles resort — somewhere she can find a guy and not think of Christmas. But due to a booking mix-up, Emma ends up in her worst nightmare — a town devoted to everything Christmas.”

‘Record Breaking Christmas’

Stars: Michelle Argyris and Andrew Bushell

Premiere Date: Thursday, December 15, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Leah Hoffman (Argyris), an adjudicator for The World Record Bureau, draws the short straw and is forced to travel to a small town just before Christmas to investigate its plans to break multiple holiday world records. As she falls for the town’s doctor, Devan Bancroft (Bushell), she discovers that the whole town is in cahoots, and she just may be the person who can help them reach their true Christmas goal.”

‘A Christmas to Treasure’

Stars: Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey

Premiere Date: Friday, December 16, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “The passing of beloved Ms. Marley reunites six estranged friends for one final hometown holiday treasure hunt. As the search unfolds and fond childhood memories are relived, sparks fly between Austin Craig (Frey) and his former best friend Everett Matthews (Massey). The gang find the hidden treasure before the city has the chance to turn the Marley house into a holiday resort but the blossoming holiday romance between Austin and Everett may turn out to be the greatest Christmastime treasure of all.”

‘The Holiday Dating Guide’

Stars: Maria Menounos and Brent Bailey

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 17, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Dating coach and aspiring book author Abigale Slater (Menounos) is tasked by her publisher Jack to prove that her dating advice really works. With that, she decides to make a man fall for her by Christmas Eve in 12 days. When she Michael Ryan (Bailey), her single-minded mission takes an unexpected turn.”

‘Wrapped Up in Love’

Stars: Brittany Bristow and Olivier Renaud

Premiere Date: Sunday, December 18, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Ashley Mackenzie (Bristow), who has always been the ‘Christmas Queen’ in town leading all festive activities, meets her match in Ben Williams (Renaud), the handsome new man in town who loves Christmas just as much as she does — and begins to steal her thunder.”