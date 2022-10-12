NOVEMBER PART 1

‘Merry Swissmas’

Stars: Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 5, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “After her best friend Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies) starts dating her ex, Jesse (David Pinard), Alex (Sweetin) travels to spend Christmas with her mother, Caroline (Jane Wheeler), who is opening an inn in Switzerland. Quickly, she finds out that Jesse and Beth are also visiting for the inn’s opening — but things get a little easier when she meets Liam (Rozon), a single father and the manager of the inn.”

‘Well Suited for Christmas’

Stars: Mercedes de la Zerda and Franco Lo Presti

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 6, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Fashion designer Rachel Rocca (De la Zerda) lands a spot in a design competition to create a tuxedo for one of the city’s most eligible bachelors, Brett Stone (Lo Presti), for a Christmas charity gala. As Rachel begins to unthread his well-spun public image, she discovers the true reason behind his Christmas charity, and find themselves falling in love.”

‘Christmas on Mistletoe Lake’

Stars: Genelle Williams and Corey Sevier

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 10, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Every Christmas, Reilly Shore (Williams) picks a random spot on the map to travel: this year, that spot [is] Mistletoe Lake. Upon arrival, she learns that the bed & breakfast is full due to the annual Christmas Harbor Festival. Ultimately, she ends up meeting 12-year-old Emma (Hattie Kragten) and her dad, Raymond (Sevier), who need her help.”

‘The Dog Days of Christmas’

Stars: Georgia Flood and Ezekiel Simat

Premiere Date: Friday, November 11, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “While visiting her family during Christmastime, Annie Blake (Flood) decides to help three stray dogs get adopted before heading back into her career working for a global non-profit. But when she runs into local veterinarian, Dylan Hawkes (Simat), her old high school debate partner, they team up to save an animal rescue. Ultimately, Annie discovers that finding love, and making a difference in the world, can happen right at home.”

‘Reindeer Games: Homecoming’

Stars: Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 12, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “MacKenzie Graves (Drew), a brilliant biology teacher in Vermont, recently lost her father, who was a beloved fire chief who ran the holiday fundraising tradition ‘The Reindeer Games.’ As she usually competes in his place, this year, she’s shocked to see fading Hollywood star and high school crush, Chase Weston (Bruening) return home and is roped into competing.”

‘Six Degrees of Santa’

Stars: Kathryn Davis and Steve Lund

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 13, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Christmas enthusiast Harper (Davis) is the creator of a program, Six Degrees of Santa, where ‘Santas’ give a gift and set of instructions to be passed along and eventually re-gifted. When her reaches an internet entrepreneur, Jason (Lund), he’s convinced that the original Santa might be his soulmate.”

‘Sweet Navidad’

Stars: Camila Banus, Mark Hapka and David Fumero

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 17, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Pastry chef Carmen (Banus), who is dreaming of opening her Puerto Rican-influenced bakery, reluctantly applies for a position as a pastry chef for a hotel’s holiday gala. When accepted, she’s paired with perfectionist chef Jax (Hapka) to curate the perfect holiday menu.”

‘A Country Christmas Harmony’

Stars: Brooke Elliott and Brandon Quinn

Premiere Date: Friday, November 18, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Country superstar Chrissy Kessler (Elliott) is forced by her record executive to return to the hometown she left behind to perform a live Christmas concert. While home, she runs into her ex and former performing partner, Luke Covington (Quinn), who she left behind years ago.”

‘Santa Bootcamp’

Stars: Emily Kinney, Rita Moreno, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Patrick Cassidy

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 19, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “When event planner Emily Strauss (Kinney) is hired by mall magnate Ed Mancini (Cassidy) to stage the ultimate Christmas Gala for his most important investors, Emily finds herself being sent to boot camp — Santa Bootcamp — to find the perfect Santa and the inspiration she will need to make the evening a success. While there, Emily meets Belle (Moreno), the boot camp’s drill sergeant with a heart of gold, who helps Emily rediscover the magic of Christmas and find romance along the way.”