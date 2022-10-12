NOVEMBER PART 2

‘A Show-Stopping Christmas’

Stars: Jamie Perez and Thomas McDonnell

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 20, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Riley Burdett (Perez), the artistic director of the Onota Theatre in Massachusetts, learns that the theatre’s Scrooge-like owner Regina is preparing to close. So, she calls upon the ghosts of Regina’s past, present, and future to change her mind. Meanwhile, Riley casts a big TV star, Sam Palmer (McDonnell), who has moved to the area to escape, as Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol.”

‘Baking All the Way’

Stars: Cory Lee and Yannick Bisson

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 24, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Julia Wilson (Lee), an accomplished pastry chef from Chicago, heads to a small town bakery famous for their gingerbread to complete her Christmas cookbook. There she finds herself at odds with Kris Thompson (Bisson), the bakery’s charming but private owner, who is ambivalent about sharing his secret recipe.”

‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday’

Stars: Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Courtney Lopez and Cheri Oteri

Premiere Date: Friday, November 25, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Former Broadway star Billy Holiday (Mario) returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired, [which is when] he encounters Rae (Kramer), the charming owner of the local dance studio, where Billy’s 12-year-old nephew is her standout student.” Will they find love?

‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’

Stars: Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 26, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “When Brian Conway (Kelsey), a successful businessman whose family relationships have suffered, gets in a car accident on Christmas Eve, anta gives him twelve chances to redo the day and repair the relationships in his life, including with his daughter Michelle (Spencer).”

‘A Christmas Spark’

Stars: Jane Seymour and Joe Lando

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 27, 8 p.m. ET.

Logline: “Recently widowed Molly (Seymour) has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas, she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town’s Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank (Lando), the town’s most eligible bachelor.”