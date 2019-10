Evan Williams

When dating app strategist Chelsea Simms (Vanessa Lengies) discovers the app has granted her magical powers, she uses her power to make the “naughty” people in her life learn how to be good again. But when her plans go awry, Fisher (Evan Williams), the man who’s always been interested in her, gets mistakenly added to the naughty list, changing everything.

A Date by Christmas Eve airs Sunday, December 22, 8 p.m. ET.