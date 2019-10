Tyler Hilton

In the small town of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, people write their wishes on a wooden wishing box, which is placed in the park each Christmas. Faith (Hilarie Burton) wishes to experience true love for the first time; however, when she meets a new man, she realizes true love may have been in front of her all along in her best friend Wyatt (Tyler Hilton).

A Christmas Wish airs Thursday, November 28, at 8 p.m. ET.