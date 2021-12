Becoming More Diverse

After viewers criticized the series for its lack of diversity, Collins revealed that she made sure to make a change for season 2.

“I really wanted diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera to be something that we really put our focus on, in a lot of ways,” she told Elle U.K. in November 2021. “Hiring new people in front of the camera, also giving new story lines to different characters, which was really important.”