It’s Escapism

Collins addressed the controversy surrounding the Netflix series during a December 2021 interview with Glamour magazine, explaining that the show poked fun at the French just as much as it joked about Americans.

“We never represented it as anything other than what it was going to be. And we didn’t know the world would be in the state that it was in when it came out,” she said. “People said they were laughing and smiling for the first time in a long time, that it reminded them of what fun felt like and that we were able to offer some escapism and romanticism and travel.”

The Rules Don’t Apply star noted that she was “proud” of how well received it was to start, which is why she didn’t expect it to “all of a sudden be something that people were upset [about].”

She continued: “And we do poke fun at America too. Emily is just as willing to mention things about where she’s from, and they joke about her as much as things are joked about her coworkers or the way of life there.”