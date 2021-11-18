Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Thoughts on the Show

Lee previously voiced his support for Stan portraying him in Pam & Tommy, telling Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, “I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, it’s a really beautiful story.”

“I think a lot of people would think it’s [about] one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then, There’s different laws now,” he noted at the time. “The story’s actually cool. What actually happened wasn’t, but [Stan] tells me it’s pretty wild.”

Although Anderson hasn’t shared her opinion publicly, her friend Courtney Love expressed her dissatisfaction with the concept.

“When Pam / Tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record,” Love wrote on Facebook in May 2021. “And the lone women in many recording studios in LA. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude.. Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it.. It destroyed my friend Pamelas life. Utterly.”

She added: “My heart goes out to Pammy ♥️♥️ further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the f— she is. #vile.”