Drunken Declaration

During the second episode of Winter House, Lindsay got drunk and decided to lay it all out on the table for Austen.

“I am in love with you,” she told Austen. “I’m in love with you. I don’t think you understand.”

The Maryland native, who had already hooked up with Ciara before Lindsay got there, replied, “I don’t think I still do. Are you just saying this because you’re drunk right now?”

Prior to the episode airing, Lindsay admitted that she was “too drunk” during the heated conversation.

“I come in and start some s—t, and like, tell everyone I’m in love with them and I’m not. And I’m, like, wasted while doing it and you’re just, like, ‘No, why? No! Brush your hair. F—k, No I can’t,’” she told Us. “In that moment, I did say that I was in love with a lot of people — I haven’t seen the episode and whether they play all of those people or not, I have no idea.”