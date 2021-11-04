His Side of the Story

That same day, the Charleston resident explained that he thought there were no plans for him and Lindsay to explore that “romantic side” of their relationship.

“The tea on Watch What Happens Live is she ended up, like, you know, blocking me,” he noted on the “Pillows and Beer” livestream in November 2021.

Ciara also weighed in on the situation when she questioned why Lindsay took the game so seriously.

“I don’t understand what he did. What did he do wrong? If he answered the question honestly, I don’t feel like there’s an issue in that,” the Georgia native said during an appearance on WWHL in November 2021. “Even if Austen would have went towards Lindsay [when he answered the questions], if he would have chose Lindsay, cool. Who cares?”

Ciara added that the drama shouldn’t be “that serious,” saying, “It’s a game and, like, sorry I’m the better kisser.”