Lindsay Gets Her Revenge

Lindsay turned the tables on Austen when she participated in WWHL’s “Activate the Mate” during a November 2021 appearance. During the game, the TV personality had to choose between Austen and Jason Cameron — and Lindsay didn’t go easy on the Southern Charm star.

When asked who has bigger BDE, who can bench press more and who is the better cuddler and kisser, Lindsay picked Jason, whom she has a connection with on Winter House, for every answer. She also noted that Jason has his life together, hinting that Austen does not.