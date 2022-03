Making Amends

“I was in Charleston with the Loverboy team in December [2021] and I ran into him. Obviously, my priorities have changed and I was busy with Loverboy and Austen was filming the [Southern Charm] finale. We kind of talked but we agreed that we need to have a bigger conversation,” Lindsay shared during an appearance on WWHL in January 2022. “That hasn’t happened yet, but I am sure it will.”