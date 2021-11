That Awkward ‘WWHL’ Appearance

During the same October 2021 appearance on WWHL, Austen played a game titled “Pick Your Winter Spouse!” where he had to choose between Lindsay or Ciara Miller in various scenarios.

Austen ended up picking Ciara as the better cuddler and better kisser, which was awkward with Lindsay listening in the audience. Shortly after the interview, fans noticed that the pair were no longer following one another on Instagram.