The Aftermath

Lindsay addressed the tense situation less than one week later.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in more of an awkward uncomfortable situation in my entire life,” she said during an appearance on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast in November 2021. “I’m just always a very comfortable in my own skin kind of person. But that moment was extremely uncomfortable and listen, thank God [Austen’s sister] Katie [Kroll] was there because I was holding her hand, like, the world was coming to an end.”