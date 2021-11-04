The Friend Zone

Following Lindsay’s confession the night before, Austen took her aside the next morning to explain that it wasn’t going to work out romantically for them.

“I didn’t know that. Linds, I love you — like a sister,” he noted. “It just works so much better this way. I don’t want this to f–k up because we are too close.”

The duo discussed the moment further during an appearance on WWHL, when Lindsay hinted that Austen suggested making their relationship official on New Year’s Eve in January 2021, which she previously discussed with costar Julia McGuire on Winter House.

Austen, for his part, responded on WWHL, saying, “Oh, I mean, if you don’t tell your best friend from time to time, you’re like, ‘I’m sick of everything. Wouldn’t it just be so much easier if you and I dated?'”