4. Jason’s Family Life

After losing his mother when he was a teenager, Jason’s grandmother stepped in to raise him. His grandparent died at the age of 99 in 2021. While it’s unclear how close he was to his dad when he was growing up, Jason gave him a sweet shout-out on Father’s Day in June 2021.

“You are half of the fashion inspiration, half of the decent looks but ALL in when it comes to being a Father. Can’t thank you enough for understanding, accepting but always challenging my hard headed ways and being there while I found MY path in life,” he wrote at the time via Instagram. “Sorry couldn’t be there with ya. Here’s a photo dump to you and to more photos of us in the near future! Happy Fathers Day, I love you.”