RHOBH Lisa Rinna Tells Fans to ‘Run’ When They Find Out Friends Are ‘Phony’ Amid Denise Richards ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Drama By Sarah Hearon 6 hours ago Courtesy of Lisa Rinna/Instagram 6 1 / 6 The Way They Were Denise and Lisa have been open about their decades-long friendship on the show. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option 9 Extremely Flattering Retro One-Piece Swimsuits for Every Body Type These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News