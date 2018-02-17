2018

While the castmates were divided over Lisa’s alleged involvement in the aforementioned PuppyGate scandal in 2018, Kyle told Us before season 9 started airing that she hopes they can repair their relationship.

“I love her, I really do. She’s a good friend of mine for many years and I love doing the show with her and I hope so. We have fun together, laugh together, so we shall see,” Kyle said in November 2018. “There has not been any event that she’s not been invited to. So if she’s not there, it’s because it’s her choice. So, I mean, I love Lisa and I have to respect that it’s her choice.”