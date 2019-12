2019

Lisa and Kyle have not spoken since their heated argument over PuppyGate. It’s unclear if the TomTom co-owner will film the season 9 reunion and come face to face with her costars, including Kyle.

“I don’t know yet because that’s so far away,” Lisa told Us in March 2019 of the reunion taping. “I don’t know how the audience would react, so I really don’t know. It’s so far in advance.”