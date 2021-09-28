2021

In September 2021, Bethenny Frankel claimed that her late ex, Dennis Shields, warned her about Erika and Tom Girardi’s legal issues. During an episode of her “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast, the former Real Housewives of New York City star claimed that the estranged couple’s legal woes were known by several people, to which Camille Grammer later responded that “one of the housewives mentioned it at Andy [Cohen]’s baby shower” in 2019.

Following Frankel and Grammer’s comments, Vanderpump opened up about how Grammer told her that it was Richards who first started spreading the rumor among their friend group.

“It could be the person that [my husband] Ken [Todd] kicked out of my house,” the Vanderpump Rules star joked in an interview with Daily Mail TV that same month, referring to her season 9 argument with Richards over PuppyGate.

She added: “It didn’t surprise me when Camille told me that it was Kyle that had told her the gossip about her supposed friend Erika Jayne. That’s how Kyle works.”