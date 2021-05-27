2021

The former costars had a memorable run-in when Vanderpump sent her dinner bill to Richards’ table.

TMZ reported in May 2021 that the Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump star sent over her $132 bill as a joke. Richards and the Bravo producer that she was dining with didn’t pay the tab. Luckily, the Vanderpump Rules personality left an imprint of her credit card and a cash tip for the waiter just in case.

After the news made headlines, an Instagram user shared a photo that Vanderpump was allegedly asked to sign for a fan. The former RHOBH star “left the restaurant and scribbled all over her former costars faces,” according to the account. The print had x’s drawn over Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp’s faces, while Richards and Lisa Rinna were given mustaches. Vanderpump’s image featured her autograph and a heart.