2021

Vanderpump didn’t hold back when she said Richards should “keep her new nose out” of her business during an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop‘s cohost Lilliana Vazquez in May 2021.

Two days later, Richards responded to the comments made by her former RHOBC costar. “I don’t care what she says, it’s not important,” Richards responded in a clip played during E! News’ Daily Pop.