Abigail Breslin

The New York native earned an Oscar nomination at just 10 years old for her performance as the aspiring pageant queen. Breslin has stayed in the spotlight since, starring in everything from the moving drama My Sister’s Keeper in 2009 to blockbuster Ender’s Game in 2013. She also appeared in in both 2009’s Zombieland and its 2019 sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap, as Little Rock. Breslin made her Broadway debut as Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker in 2010 and starred opposite Meryl Streep in the 2012 Oscar nominated film, August: Osage County. Most notably, The former child star appeared in Ryan Murphy‘s Scream Queens as Chanel No. from 2015 to 2017. In February 2021, Breslin announced that her father, Michael, had died from complications related to COVID-19. She got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ira Kunyansky in February 2022.