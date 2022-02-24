Alan Arkin

Arkin won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as the foul-mouthed, drug addict grandfather in Little Miss Sunshine. The New York native, who has had a decades-long career as an actor, writer and director, followed up his win with roles in Marley & Me in 2008 and a cameo in 2011’s The Muppets. He was nominated for another Oscar in 2012 for his work in Argo. Arkin has also provided the voice of J.D. Salinger on BoJack Horseman and received two Emmy nominations for the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, on which he starred from 2018 to 2019. Arkin married therapist Suzanne Newlander in 1996. He has three sons: Adam and Matthew, whom he shares with first wife Jeremy Yaffe, and Anthony, whom he shares with second wife Barbara Dana.