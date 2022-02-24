Bryan Cranston

Cranston played a minor — but memorable — role in Little Miss Sunshine as Richard’s business rival, Stan Grossman. He became a household name two years later when he was cast as Walter White in Breaking Bad. The California native earned six Emmy Awards over the course of the show’s five seasons. In addition to supporting roles in The Lincoln Lawyer in 2011 and Argo in 2012, Cranston also made an iconic guest appearance on 30 Rock as Kenneth’s father. In 2013, he played President Lyndon B. Johnson on Broadway in All the Way, winning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for the role, which he later reprised for an HBO film adaptation. Cranston received his first Oscar nomination in 2015 for playing blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and won his second Tony Award in 2019 for the stage adaptation of Network. Cranston published his best-selling memoir, A Life in Parts, in October 2016 and starred in the Showtime drama Your Honor beginning in 2020. He married Robin Dearden in July 1989 and they welcomed daughter Taylor Dearden — now an actress best known for her roles in Sweet/Vicious and American Vandal — in 1993.