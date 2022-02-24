Greg Kinnear

Kinnear played Richard, the type-A, aspiring entrepreneur of the Hoover family, in Little Miss Sunshine. That same year, he starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in Invincible before portraying Tina Fey‘s love interest in 2008’s Baby Mama. In 2010, Kinnear played Miley Cyrus‘ estranged father in The Last Song, followed by the role of John F. Kennedy in the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys. Kinnear has also starred in Anchorman 2, Brixby Bear and Misbehavior. He married British model Helen Labdon in May 1999 and the couple share three daughters.