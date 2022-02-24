Steve Carell

Carell played Frank, Sheryl’s depressed brother and a disgraced professor, in the film, which was his first high-profile dramatic performance. He was starring as Michael Scott in The Office when Little Miss Sunshine was released, and he remained on the show until 2011. (He also made a cameo in the 2013 series finale.) Carell starred in comedies Evan Almighty in 2007, Get Smart in 2008 and Date Night in 2010, and he has voiced the self-proclaimed super villain Gru in all three Despicable Me films. In 2014, Carell earned an Oscar nomination in 2014 for his portrayal of millionaire and convicted murderer John Eleuthère du Pont in Foxcatcher. He followed that with critically acclaimed performances in The Big Short, Battle of the Sexes, Beautiful Boy and Vice. He began playing controversial TV anchor Mitch Kessler on The Morning Show in 2019 and starred in the Netflix series Space Force in 2020. Carrell married Saturday Night Live alum Nancy Walls in August 1995. They share two children, Annie and Johnny, who were born in May 2001 and June 2004, respectively.