Toni Collette

After earning critical acclaim as the Hoover family matriarch, Sheryl, the Australia native starred in United States of Tara from 2008 to 2011. Collette won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance as a suburban housewife with dissociative identity disorder. In 2013, Collette starred in both The Way, Way Back and Enough Said, following up with films like The Boxtrolls, Fun Mom Dinner and Hereditary. In 2018, she starred in the BBC One drama Wanderlust, which centers on a therapist in a troubled marriage. The next year, she earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for her work on Netflix’s Unbelievable. She later signed onto two highly anticipated streaming series, Pieces of Her and The Staircase, both of which are set to be released in spring 2022. Collette married musician Dave Galafassi in January 2003. The couple live in Sydney with daughter Sage and son Arlo.