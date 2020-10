Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire)

Duff quickly became a bankable star, acting in A Cinderella Story, The Perfect Man, Gossip Girl and Younger. She also pursued her music career and co-authored a series of young adult novels.

The actress was married to Mike Comrie from 2010 to 2016. They welcomed son Luca in March 2012. She tied the knot with Matthew Koma in December 2019, and their daughter, Banks, arrived in October 2018.