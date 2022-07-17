Filming Begins! 'Loki' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

What Will ‘Loki’ Season 2 Be About?

Marvel Studios does not like spoilers, so exact details are top secret. However, writer Michael Waldron promised there’s a strong emotional arc.

“In creating the show in the first place, the only way it’s worth doing to me is that we can find a new story to tell with this character,” he told Deadline‘s “Hero Nation” podcast in May 2022. “It felt like we had new emotional ground to cover with Loki. That’s the only way into season 2. We absolutely found that. It’s a great continuation of that story that feels different from season one and hopefully will subvert expectations.”