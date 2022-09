Where Does ‘Loki’ Season 2 Start Off?

“Season 2 picks up where season 1 left off,” Hiddleston told D23 Expo attendees in September 2022. “Loki is back in the TVA and Mobius don’t seem to know who he is.”

Wilson added. “It’s a little bit like that Talking Heads song, and in season 2 we’re going to answer, ‘How did I get here?”