Who Will Be Is In the Cast?

Hiddleston and DiMartino will be back as Loki and Sylvie. Wilson has been spotted on set as Morbius, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw announced her return as Rowena Ravenslayer on Good Morning America in February 2022. Eugene Cordero also confirmed to ScreenRant that he’ll be back as Casey, an agent at the TVA.