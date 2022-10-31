How to Watch the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ Movies in Order

‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’ (2012)

In the first film in the Hobbit trilogy, we meet a hobbit known as Bilbo Baggins (Ian Holm). He begins to tell a story that happened to him many years ago. We turn back in time to a younger Bilbo (this version played by Martin Freeman), who finds himself involved in a quest.

This one involves reclaiming the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor from a giant, evil dragon named Smaug. That creature had driven out the dwarves and claimed their gold for its own.

Bilbo is recruited into the adventure by the wizard Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen), where he joins 13 dwarves, who are all led by their former king, Thorin. Together, they encounter many creatures and characters out in the wild. This includes goblins, orcs, spiders, shapeshifters, and more.

Bilbo eventually crosses paths with a creature named Gollum (played in motion capture by Andy Serkis), who accidentally drops a golden ring. Bilbo takes it, and the creature confronts him, but the hobbit escapes with the ring, which grants him the power to become invisible.

We also learn an Orc war chief named Azog has placed a bounty on Thorin’s head. Azog and his orcs engage in battle with the group. Things take a perilous turn for our heroes, but they are ultimately rescued. At the end of the film, Smaug is seen waking up.