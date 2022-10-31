How to Watch the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ Movies in Order

‘The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies’ (2014)

This 2014 film wraps up the Hobbit cinematic trilogy. An enraged Smaug, having just been attacked by the dwarves and covered in molten gold, rains fire down on Laketown.

Thankfully, the evil dragon is killed by Bard the Bowman (Luke Evans).

Bard becomes the new leader of Laketown. Meanwhile, Thorin has become rather possessive of the gold and searches for the Arkenstone. Bilbo had earlier found it but kept it hidden.

An elf army arrives to reclaim a treasure that had been withheld from them by the Dwarf king. Bard, who earlier killed the dragon Smaug, asks Thorin for their share of the gold, but Thorin refuses.

Eventually, a battle of dwarves versus elves and men breaks out. But then Azog’s army arrives! Warriors band together to take on the orcs, who are ultimately defeated.

Thorin battles Azog and kills him. But it’s not all good news: Thorin is mortally wounded.

In the end, Bilbo journeys back home. Gandalf tells Bilbo he knows about the ring and warns him about it. Bilbo lies and says it’s gone. We cut back to “present” time, where we first met Bilbo as an older man, and he greets Gandalf.