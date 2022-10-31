How to Watch the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ Movies in Order

‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’ (2013)

This 2013 film is the next chapter following An Unexpected Journey. The group is being pursued by Azog and his Orc party. The group enters a forest, but Gandalf leaves them for another mission. Giant spiders attack the group, but Bilbo helps them escape. He also begins to understand the dark influence of the ring he took from Gollum; it causes him to violently kill a creature to retrieve it after dropping it.

The dwarves are captured by Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly) and Legolas (Orlando Bloom), who bring the dwarves to their king. But the dwarves escape.

Eventually, the group makes their way to the Lonely Mountain, which contains the dwarves’ stolen gold. Bilbo is sent in to retrieve the Arkenstone, a heart-shaped jewel of Earth. But this endeavor causes Bilbo to accidentally wake up Smaug! The dragon reveals he already knows of the dwarves’ mission.

Later, our heroes use the dragon’s fire to rekindle the mountain’s forge. The goal is to bury Smaug in molten gold, melted from a giant golden statue they created.

Smaug is encased in gold but escapes from the mountain and begins to attack the nearby Laketown.