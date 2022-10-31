How to Watch the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ Movies in Order

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001)

At the beginning of the LOTR storyline, we learn that the lords of elves, dwarves and men are given rings of power. But a dark lord named Sauron forges “the one ring” and gives it part of his power. His purpose: To overpower the other rings and conquer Middle Earth!

Men and elves come together to battle Sauron’s army in a place called Mordor. Sauron’s finger with the ring on it is severed, and his physical form is destroyed. The ring is soon lost.

We cut to Bilbo celebrating his 111th birthday and meeting up with Gandalf the Grey, where the last Hobbit movie ended. Bilbo decides to leave his home for one last adventure and gives the ring to his nephew, Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood).

Gandalf learns Gollum was captured by Sauron’s orcs and kept uttering “Shire” and “Baggins.” As a result, the wizard urges Frodo to leave the Shire. Frodo does this, taking his friend Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) with him.

Gandalf then meets with the wizard Saruman (Christopher Lee), who it’s revealed has joined forces with Sauron. And the hunt is now on for Frodo.

Saruman takes Gandalf prisoner. Frodo and his friend connect with other hobbits and are helped by a ranger named Strider (Viggo Mortensen). Arwen (Liv Tyler), who is Strider’s romantic partner, rescues Frodo when he’s attacked by Sauron’s forces.

She then takes him to a place called Rivendell, where he’s reunited with an escaped Gandalf. Arwen’s father, Lord Elrond (Hugo Weaving), holds a council meeting, where they determine the ring must be destroyed by being thrown into the volcanic Mount Doom.

Frodo agrees to take the ring, going with Gandalf, Sam, and other hobbits, warriors, and Strider. But it turns out Strider is really a royal heir named Aragorn. The journey toward Mount Doom kicks off. During an attack, Gandalf is dragged down a pit by an enemy. This appears to be the death of him.

In the end, Bilbo and Sam go off alone on their quest, fearing the corrupting power of the ring.