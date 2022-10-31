How to Watch the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ Movies in Order

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ (2003)

First, we learn Gollum’s backstory: He was once a hobbit who discovered the ring and then subsequently killed his friend. The ring then began to transform his body and mind into something hideous: his current form.

Back to the present day, Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas, and others reunite with Merry and Pippin. Gollum is leading Frodo and Sam to Mordor; the two friends still do not know the creature plans to kill them and reclaim the ring for his own. Gollum purposely causes a fight to break out between Frodo and Sam, and Frodo sends Sam away.

Gollum tricks Frodo into going into the lair of a giant spider named Shelob, but the hobbit escapes. Gollum attacks Frodo but is defeated … but then Frodo is captured by Shelob!

Sam returns to fight off the giant spider but watches helplessly as the Orcs take Frodo away. Thankfully, Sam and Frodo eventually escape.

Meanwhile, Aragorn makes a deal with ghostly dead men. He promises to help them escape their curse if they aid him. They agree, and Aragon arrives in a battle against Sauron’s forces with the help of the dead men. The battle is won, and Aragon frees his ghostly partners.

The royal heir then decides to cause a distraction while Sam and Frodo climb Mount Doom. Aragon’s army draws out Sauron’s forces. But as Sam and Frodo approach the volcano, Gollum attacks.

Frodo is overpowered by the dark influence of the ring. Gollum locates the now-invisible Frodo and bites off the finger with the ring. Frodo fights back, trying to get the ring back.

Gollum falls into the volcano with the ring and perishes. Sam rescues Frodo, who at this point is hanging off the ledge and in danger of falling in himself. The ring disintegrates in the lava.

With the ring destroyed, Sauron and his forces are destroyed. Aragorn is crowned king of Gondor and takes Arwen as his queen. The hobbits go back home to the Shire, and Sam gets married and has children.