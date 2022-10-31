How to Watch the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ Movies in Order

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ (2002)

Frodo and Sam realize they are being tracked by Gollum, but they capture the creature, and Frodo allows Gollum to guide them. Meanwhile, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli, who were part of the original troupe tasked with destroying the ring in Mount Doom with Frodo, have split off to rescue two other members of their fellowship, Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd).

The group encounters Gandalf. But he’s no longer “The Gray”; he’s now Gandalf “The White” after being resurrected to help save Middle Earth.

Frodo and Sam are captured and try to tell their captors about the dark power of the ring. This is illustrated again when Frodo temporarily comes under the ring’s influence and attacks Sam, who talks him back to reality.

Inspired by this act of internal strength, their captors let them go. But Gollum wants to take the ring back and chooses to lead them to someone he refers to as “her.”