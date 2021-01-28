‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Andy Serkis (Gollum)

The English actor, who shares three kids with wife Lorraine Ashbourne, notably starred in the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise and the revamped Star Wars films after LOTR. He also appeared in 13 Going on 30, King Kong and Black Panther. He has racked up directing credits through Breathe and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and he is set to direct the Venom sequel. He cofounded a production company, The Imaginarium Studios, in 2011 and penned a memoir in 2004 about his experience being in LOTR, titled Gollum: How We Made Movie Magic.