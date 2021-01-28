Movies

‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Cate Blanchett Lord of the Rings Cast Where Are They Now
Cate Blanchett (Galadriel)

The bona fide movie star has remained a prominent and sought-after actress due to high-profile roles in Ocean’s 8, Thor: Ragnarok, Cinderella, Carol and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. For her acting efforts, she won two Oscars in 2005 and 2014. She made her Broadway debut in 2017 with The Present. In 2020, the Australian star created, produced and wrote episodes for a miniseries titled Stateless. She has been married to playwright Andrew Upton, with whom she shares four children, since 1997.

