‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins)

The Indiana native notably went on to star on four seasons of FX’s Wilfred from 2011 to 2014. Wood then appeared on two seasons of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. He lent his voice to characters on multiple animated films and shows including Happy Feet, Star Wars Resistance, TRON: Uprising and Robot Chicken. He also continued to appear in movies such as Sin City, Celeste & Jesse Forever and I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. The actor welcomed his first child, son Evan, in 2019 with Danish producer Mette-Marie Kongsved.