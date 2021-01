Miranda Otto (Éowyn)

The Australia native, who shares daughter Darcey with husband Peter O’Brien, notably went on to star on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Her other TV credits include 24: Legacy, Homeland and Rake. She nabbed film roles in War of the Worlds, Annabelle: Creation and I, Frankenstein. Offscreen, she continued to appear in theater productions like Boy Gets Girl.