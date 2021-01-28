‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Orlando Bloom (Legolas)

The English actor went on to play Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. His other major film roles include Elizabethtown, Troy and The Three Musketeers. He then nabbed a leading role in the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series Carnival Row in 2019. Offscreen, he made his stage debut in the 2007 West End production of In Celebration and starred in a Broadway rendition of Romeo and Juliet in 2013. Bloom welcomed his son, Flynn, with then-wife Miranda Kerr in 2011 before they divorced in 2013. After getting engaged to Katy Perry in 2019, the couple welcomed daughter Daisy in 2020.